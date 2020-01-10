Iran denies missile downed Boeing 737

Canada's Justin Trudeau, along with several other Western leaders, have accused Iran of unintentionally downing Flight PS752 with a surface-to-air missile, though the head of the country's national aviation department has denied those allegations.

While it won't hand over the black boxes from the crash, Iran has invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in the investigation, after initially stating it would not allow Boeing (NYSE:BA) to take part in the probe.

U.S. officials have expressed concern about sending employees to Iran because of the heightened tensions, while its role could be limited by sanctions.