Zuckerberg sees AR breakout in the 2020s

Instead of setting a yearly challenge for himself as he has done annually for the past ten years, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is predicting major developments over the next decade.

"While I expect phones to still be out primary devices through most of this decade, at some point in the 2020s, we will get breakthrough augmented reality glasses that will redefine our relationship with technology," he wrote in a post.

Other important themes Zuckerberg is forecasting are a private social platform, decentralizing opportunities and new forms of digital governance.