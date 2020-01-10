Piper Sandler assigns $1 PT to Aurora Cannabis

Warning of cash problems, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery has downgraded Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell and issued a $1 target price, down from $3.

Lavery doesn't expect Aurora to achieve positive cash flow from operations until the third quarter of fiscal 2021, while the struggling weed company will have to refinance C$360M worth of debt due in August 2021.

Beyond financing problems, Aurora's Germany sales have also been placed on hold because the company is waiting on local regulators to grant an additional authorization related to its sterilization process.

ACB -4.8% to $1.77/share premarket.

Aurora's Quant Rating is valued at Very Bearish, while the average SA Authors' Rating is Neutral.