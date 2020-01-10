5% of U.S. refining capacity is on the block

Even with U.S. energy production at an all-time record, seven different U.S. refineries are on the block now, accounting for about 5% of U.S. crude oil processing capacity, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The properties are having trouble finding bidders because of unfavorable locales, worries about falling margins, and the coming restart of nearby facilities in the Caribbean.

There's also pressure from new international shipping fuel regulations, known as IMO 2020, and U.S. renewable fuels standards that require refineries to blend in biofuels.

Related tickers: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), Monroe Energy (NYSE:DAL) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).