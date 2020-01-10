Western Midstream prices $3.5B of senior notes in four tranches

Western Midstream Operating, LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) has priced an offering of $300M of floating rate senior notes due 2023, $1B of 3.10% senior notes due 2025 at 99.962% of their face value, $1.2B of 4.05% senior notes due 2030 at 99.90% of their face value, and $1B of 5.25% senior notes due 2050 at 99.442% of their face value.

The offering of the senior notes is expected to close on Monday, January 13.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay and terminate WES Operating's $3B term loan credit facility and the remaining net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility.