Dow eyes 29K ahead of jobs report

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report this morning could buttress the Fed's assessment that both the economy and monetary policy are in a "good place."

Up by 0.3% , U.S. stock futures are pointing to more records (Dow 29K?) ahead of the data, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increasing by 164,000 in December, a near 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5%, along with modest wage gains.

The pace of hiring remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in U.S. history on track despite a deepening downturn in manufacturing and unsettled trade disputes.