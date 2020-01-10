Kimbell Royalty Partners down 9% premarket on pricing common units offering

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) has priced its public offering of 5M common units at $15.50 per common unit, for gross proceeds of ~$77.5M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 750K common units.

The offering is expected to close on January 14.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by Springbok Energy Partners, LLC and Springbok Energy Partners II, LLC and to pay fees and expenses related to the Springbok Acquisition.

Pending the closing of the Springbok Acquisition, net proceeds from the offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Kimbell will not receive proceeds from the sale of common units by the selling unitholders if the underwriters' option to purchase up to 750K additional common units is exercised.

KRP -9.33% premarket.

