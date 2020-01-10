Clough Global Allocation Fund declares $0.1008 dividend

Clough Global Allocation Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV) declares $0.1008/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 11.04%

Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 17.

Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 14.

Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 20; ex-div Mar. 19.

Effective January 1, 2020, the Fund's managed distribution policy was revised to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending NAV, which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

