Palomar Holdings prices primary and secondary public offering, shares down 1% premarket

Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5M shares, par value $0.0001 per share at $49/share.

The offering consisted of 750K shares offered by the Company and 4.25M by certain selling stockholders, including affiliates of Genstar Capital.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 750K shares of common stock from the Genstar Affiliates.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund future growth.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.