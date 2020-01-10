Essential Properties Realty Trust prices upsized equity offering

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 6.9M (from 6.25M) shares at $25.20 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,035K shares.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to voluntarily prepay, without prepayment penalty, ~$62M of its outstanding Class A Series 2017-1 ABS Notes, to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including potential future investments.

The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2020.

