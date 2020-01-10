Clough Global Equity Fund declares $0.1104 dividend
- Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEMKT:GLQ) declares $0.1104/share monthly dividend, 1.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.1091.
- Forward yield 10.79%
- Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 17.
- Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 14.
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 20; ex-div March 19.
- Effective January 1, 2020, the Fund's managed distribution policy was revised to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.