Clough Global Opportunities Fund declares $0.0897 dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:GLO) declares $0.0897/share monthly dividend, 0.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.0889.

Forward yield 11.21%

Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 17.

Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 14.

Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 20; ex-div March 19.

Effective January 1, 2020, the Fund's managed distribution policy was revised to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

