Range Resources prices upsized senior notes offering

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has priced 9.25% $550M (from $500M) of senior notes due 2026 at par.

On January 8, 2020, Range also commenced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $500M of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2021, 5.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2022 (collectively, the “Target Notes”).

Net proceeds of the offering ~$541.6M will be used to purchase Target Notes in the Tender Offers, including fees and expenses incurred in connection therewith, with the remainder of the net proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its bank credit facility.

Range expects to close the sale of the notes on January 24, 2020.