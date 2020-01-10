PGT Innovations prices $50M of additional 6.75% senior notes due 2026

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has priced its previously announced private offering of $50M of additional 6.75% senior notes due 2026 at 106.375% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 1, 2019.

The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on January 24.

The Additional Notes are being offered to finance, together with cash on hand, the acquisition of NewSouth Window Solutions, LLC, which is expected to close on or around January 31, 2020.

If the NewSouth acquisition does not close, then the proceeds will be used to repay amounts outstanding under existing term loan facility.