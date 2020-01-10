Morgan Stanley sees 15% upside in McKesson in premarket analyst action

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) initiated with Neutral rating and $27 (6% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$35.26 (32% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 3% premarket (NASDAQ:AUPH) in U.S.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (111% upside) price target at Nomura Instinet. Shares up 3% premarket.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) initiated with Outperform rating and $11 (135% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) initiated with Outperform rating and $280 (20% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) initiated with Market Perform rating at Raymond James.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) resumed with Buy rating and $127 (23% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) initiated with Buy rating and $138 (19% upside) price target at Needham.

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (117% upside) price target at Nomura. Shares up 3% premarket.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) initiated with Outperform rating at SVB Leerink.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (181% upside) price target at Craig-Hallum Capital.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) initiated with Market Perform rating at Raymond James.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) upgraded to Strong Buy with a ^5 (30% upside) price target at First Analysis.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) upgraded to Buy with a $179 (14% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Overweight with a $162 (15% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Company. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) downgraded to Underweight with a C$1.31 (46% downside risk) price target. Shares down (ACB) 6% premarket in U.S.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) downgraded to Market Perform with a $17 (31% downside risk) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 40% premarket on soft preliminary Q4 results.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) downgraded to Neutral with a $120 (11% upside) price target at Goldman.