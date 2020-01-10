Ping An Insurance, Intel team up in innovation partnership

Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) agree to establish a joint laboratory and form a joint project team in areas of high-performance computing, including storage, network, cloud, artificial intelligence, and security.

Ping An says the partnership will bolster its cloud technologies as well as its AI-based services and solutions.

"We will further strengthen our data protection with Intel hardware-enabled security in finance and healthcare, two areas where it is so critical," said Ping An Technology (Shenzhen) CEO Ericson Chan.

Intel will support an Ping An Technology's cloud open ecosystem.