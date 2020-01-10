Sibanye-Stillwater ups stake in DRDGold to 50.1%

DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) says Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) has exercised an option to acquire an additional 12% interest in the miner, raising its total stake to 50.1%.

DRD acquired the gold assets of SBGL's West Rand tailings retreatment project in July 2018 in exchange for a 38.1% stake in the company and a 24-month option to acquire an additional 12%; DRD CEO Niel Pretorius says the proceeds of SBGL's move will go "a long way" to funding the early-stage development of phase 2 of the West Rand project.

Separately, DRD says it produced 3,037 kg of gold in the six months ended Dec. 31, 33% more than in the same period a year earlier.

DRD produces gold at its two operations Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries in South Africa.