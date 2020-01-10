TMX Group CEO retires early

TMX Group (OTC:TMXXF) CEO Lou Eccleston, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this year, is retiring early.

The decision comes after TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other Canadian exchanges, became aware of allegations of historical sexual harrassment and sexual misconduct raised against Eccleston in late November.

The board, through a special committee, had initiated and expedited an investigation of the allegations led by an independent investigator.

TMX says the investigator found no evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while at TMX.

With Eccleston's retirement, the board is concluding the investigation.

John McKenzie, who has been with TMX Group for more than 19 years, will assume the responsibilities of interim CEO in addition to his current role as CFO.