Ryanair raises forecast after strong holiday season

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) +7.6% in London trade after raising its full-year profit guidance following a stronger than expected performance over the Christmas period.
Ryanair now sees after-tax profit for FY 2020 ending March 31 of €950M-€1.05B ($1.05B-$1.17B) vs. previous guidance of €800M-€900M.
The carrier says January-April forward bookings are running 1% ahead of the same period last year, which should result in better than expected average Q4 fares; as a result, full-year passenger traffic is expected to grow to 154M vs. 153M expected previously.
Ryanair says Austrian subsidiary Laudamotion has continued to underperform and expects widening losses for the year.
