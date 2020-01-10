LogicBio Therapeutics submits IND for LB-001
Jan. 10, 2020 8:06 AM ETLogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC)LOGCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of LB-001, a recombinant adeno-associated viral vector with human methylmalonyl-COA mutase gene for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
- Additional details regarding the trial size, endpoints, and timelines will be disclosed once the FDA accepts the IND. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in pediatric MMA patients in H1 2020, with preliminary data expected in H2.
- LogicBio also highlighted key recent and upcoming milestones:
- Initiated Retrospective Natural History Study in MMA. This study is designed to evaluate disease progression in pediatric patients with severe MMA.
- Reported positive data on Next Generation Capsid Development program at European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.
- Doubling available lab and office space to support GeneRide platform development and capabilities expansion. LogicBio expects to move into new headquarters in Lexington, Mass. in the spring of 2020.