Harsco sells IKG business for $85M

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has sold its Houston-based IKG business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for $85 million in cash and notes.

The company expects to use the net cash proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt, while the $40M note is expected to be paid over a number of years.

“The sale of our IKG business is yet another noteworthy transaction for our business as we continue to transform into a single-thesis environmental solutions company,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “As with our other Industrial business transactions, the sale of IKG will further enable Harsco to focus on high growth, less cyclical areas with a strengthened balance sheet and increased financial flexibility. I am confident that under KPS’ ownership, IKG will become part of a firm that has extensive experience owning and operating metals-related businesses, and one that is committed to its growth.”