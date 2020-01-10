Simon, Allies Esports to open esports venue at Mall of Georgia

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Allied Esports pick Mall of Georgia in Buford, GA, as the site of the companies' first dedicated esports venue.

The two-level, 13,000-square-foot facility will feature regular amateur and professional esports tournaments and events across a variety of games and genres.

It will also offer PCs and consoles for daily use, food and beverage options, and experiential retail.

The redevelopment of the current retail space is expected to begin in Q2 2020, with an opening of the venue anticipated in the second half of the year.