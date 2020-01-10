Nektar up 3% premarket on new Bristol-Myers collaboration

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to its revised collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) aimed at advancing the combination of bempegaldesleukin and Opdivo (nivolumab) in a range of new registrational studies.

The new deal will expand the partnership beyond the three pivotal studies in first-line metastatic melanoma, first-line cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer and first-line metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) to include two additional registrational trials in adjuvant melanoma and in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

In addition, a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the combo + Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Inlyta (axitinib) in first-line RCC will be conducted that will support a future pivotal trial.

Study costs will be shared per the terms in the original agreement.

BMY will independently conduct and fund a Phase 1/2 dose optimization and expansion trial assessing the combo in first-line non-small cell lung cancer.

Bempegaldesleukin is a CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist designed to activate and proliferate certain cancer-killing immune cells.