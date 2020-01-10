Piper names Bank OZK a top idea for 2020

Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Overweight and names it a 2020 top idea as he expects the bank to produce solid results and move "further away from the credit noise" seen in 2018.

Quant rating on Bank OZK is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 9 Neutral).

Scouten's other top financial services ideas for 2020 are: Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), Charles Schawab (NYSE:SCHW), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK), Douglas Emmet (NYSE:DEI), Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC), Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC), OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP), QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH), Ready Capital (NYSE:RC), SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC), Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).