Revance +3% premarket on deal with Teoxane for dermal fillers

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is up 3% premarket on signing a U.S. distribution agreement with TEOXANE SA, a Swiss-based private company for the latter's Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) technology.

Under the distribution agreement, Revance will gain immediate and exclusive rights to commercialize TEOXANE’s RHA line of fillers in the U.S., starting with the FDA-approved RHA 1, RHA 2, RHA 3, and RHA 4 products, which include lidocaine.

Additionally, the agreement contains a right of first negotiation to access TEOXANE’s cosmeceutical line that incorporates its propriety RHA technology.

In consideration, Revance has agreed to issue 2.5M common shares to TEOXANE SA.

Revance targets the introduction of the TEOXANE RHA fillers in Q2 2020, followed by the launch of DAXI.