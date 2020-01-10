December jobs growth trails consensus

December nonfarm payrolls: +145K vs. +164K consensus and +256K previous (revised from +266K).

Unemployment rate: 3.5% vs. 3.5% consensus and 3.5% prior.

Average hourly earnings rose 2.9% Y/Y, slowing from 3.1% in November and less than the 3.1% consensus.

November's nonfarm payrolls increase was revised down by 10,000 to +256K and October's was revised down by 4,00 to +152K.

Job gains have averaged 184K over the past three months; three-month average annualized pace of wage gains slowed to 2.83%.

2019 ended with again of 2.1M jobs, the slowest since 2011.