Tesla PT hiked to $553 at Piper Sandler on China growth potential

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth potential in China has been underestimated by the market even after the stock's recent rally, says Piper Sandler as the firm maintains its Overweight rating and raises its price target to $553 from $423.

Piper's bullish view is based on its analysis of China's vehicle registration data, which showed a 19% jump in sales of the Tesla Model 3 during the last three months.

"If Tesla's Model 3 market share in the U.S. can be replicated in China - and if this logic extends also to Model Y - then Tesla's annual volume in China alone would eventually exceed 650K units," writes Piper analyst Alexander Potter.

"We're not sure Tesla can immediately replicate its U.S. success in China (due to the strength of German brands in China), but we are increasing our estimates nonetheless," Potter says, forecasting China deliveries of 112K in 2020, 225K in 2021 and 399K in 2022.

Earlier this week, Argus Research raised its TSLA stock price target to $556, citing stronger than expected Q4 deliveries among other reasons.