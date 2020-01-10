Post-CES, Citi puts 'positive catalyst watch' on hot-handed tech name

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) management team "sounded positive" on growth in 2020 for the data center business, says analyst Atif Malik. He expects an announcement regarding a 7nm Ampere data center at March's GTC conference, and notes Nvidia's stock gained an average 25% over three months into the launch of the last two Pascal and Turing platforms.

Another catalyst would be the closing of the Mellanox purchase, which should boost Street estimates for 2020's bottom line.