SRNE, SEEL among premarket gainers

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +50% on non-binding takeover bid.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +29% on positive ATI-450 data.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) +18% on presenting new data in its Phase 2 study for its lead development candidate MS1819-SD.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +14% on positive CMV vaccine data.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) +13% .

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) +11% on new patent in Europe.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +10% on interim data from its Phase I study of Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002).

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) +9% .

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) +9% after Q4 earnings.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) +12% .