Chiasma refiles Mycapssa application in U.S.; shares up 4% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) perks up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its corporate update and 2020 expected milestones.

It resubmitted its Mycapssa (octreotide) application to the FDA on December 26 for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly. It received a CRL in April 2016 citing the new for another clinical trial. If all goes well, commercial launch should commence in Q4.

2020 key expected events:

FDA decision on Mycapssa application expected mid-year (assuming acceptance of the filing for review).

Topline data from open-label Phase 3 MPOWERED study comparing oral Mycapssa to injectable somatostatin analogs expected in Q4.