Disappointing jobs report not likely to change Fed's stance, El-Erian says

Today's softer-than-expected jobs growth report for December won't be enough to change the outlook for the economy and Federal Reserve policy, according to Allianz Chief Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian.

The good news from the report? "The further decline in the more-comprehensive U-6 measure of unemployment, to a record low," El-Erian writes.

The U-6, or underemployment rate, fell to 6.7%; this measure includes part-time workers who would prefer full-time jobs and those who have stopped looking for employment.

10-year Treasurys edge up, pushing yield down almost 1 basis point to 1.85%.

Nasdaq futures rise 0.4% , S&P +0.2% , and Dow +0.1% .

CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged in January at 90.6%.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT