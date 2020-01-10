Infosys Q3 net profit climbs 23%; says no evidence of misconduct

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) +5.2% pre-market after posting better than expected FQ3 earnings and raising its full-year revenue guidance.

The company also says it found no evidence of financial misconduct by its executives following an investigation into whistleblower complaints.

An anonymous group had alleged the company used unethical means to boost short-term earnings.

INFY says FQ3 net profit rose 23.5% Y/Y to 44.57B rupees ($628.2M) from 36.09B rupees a year earlier and above analyst consensus 42.06B rupees, with strong performances from its manufacturing and life sciences segments; sales increased 7.9% Y/Y to 230.92B rupees.

The company says it expects revenues to grow 10%-10.5% on a constant currency basis in the year ending March 2020, compared with its previous forecast of 9%-10% growth.