Seelos up 10% premarket on favorable safety data on SLS-002

Nano cap Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of preliminary data from a Phase 1 study of intranasal racemic ketamine (SLS-002) that showed a favorable safety profile.

SLS-002 alone or combined with an oral antidepressant was generally safe and well-tolerated. All adverse events, except one, were mild or moderate, transient and resolved without medical intervention. There was one discontinuation (the last day of the study).

SLS-002 has Fast Track status in the U.S. for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder.