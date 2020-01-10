II-VI, Lumentum lower on Raymond James valuation downgrades

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is down 3.4% premarket after a cut to Market Perform at Raymond James, from Outperform.

That's due in large part to valuation concerns, after the stock rose more than 36% from its November lows. The company's long-term prospects are positive, analyst Simon Leopold writes, but the firm lacks "sufficient visibility to address that time frame" (3-5 years).

Valuation is also the prompt for a cut of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) at the firm, to Outperform from Strong Buy. LITE is down 0.9% premarket.

Shares had nearly doubled over the course of the past year, and "even on higher estimates, we cannot support a Strong Buy," Leopold says. He has however raised that price target to $88 from $82, implying another 8% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on Lumentum, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant rating of Very Bullish.

On II-VI, Street analysts are Bullish while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Bearish.