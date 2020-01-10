Western Union expands bank account payout in China

Western Union (NYSE:WU) launches international money transfers paid out in real-time through Du Xiaoman Financial's mobile app in China.

More than 150M Du Xiaoman Financial mobile app users can now route any money transfer received from across the world into their bank accounts, and receive funds in real-time.

Western Union says the expansion of the account payout in China further advances its ability to partner with a growing base of national and international tech leaders to enable international cross-border transfers.

Du Xiaoman Financial, formerly Baidu Financial, is a major provider of multiple online services, including online credit service, mobile wallet, online payment, and online wealth management services.