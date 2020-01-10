Square raised to buy by Stephens on new pricing structure

Stephens analyst Brett Huff upgrades Square (SQ +0.8%) to a Overweight from Equalweight after the mobile payment company changed its pricing to a "better setup."
He sees the price increase on merchant deposits adding to transaction net revenue and may result in lower churn benefits.
Huff's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, the Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (12 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).
In the past six months, Square has declined 13% vs. the information technology sector median performance of +7.4%.
