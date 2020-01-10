Trump administration wants to argue at Qualcomm's FTC appeal

The Trump administration is asking to take part in legal arguments at Qualcomm's (QCOM +0.9% ) Feb. 13 appeals court hearing - backing the company's attempt to overturn a ruling, and setting up an unusual internal antitrust fight in the administration.

Qualcomm is looking to reverse a decision that says it abuses its position in the cellphone chip market for outsize licensing fees. The Justice Dept. agrees with the chipmaker, saying the decision threatens to stifle competition and threaten national security.

But Qualcomm's case is against the Federal Trade Commission. Backing from the Justice Dept. for Qualcomm pits the DOJ against the FTC in this matter.

DOJ has said that FTC isn't objecting, as long as it has equal time.