Stocks open little changed following jobs report

Stocks mostly inch higher at the open despite weaker than expected December jobs data; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1% , Dow flat.

The jobs report "was a little softer than expected but not so much so as to stoke big worries about the U.S. consumer and the health of the overall economy," says Alec Young, director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In the U.S., health care ( +0.4% ), utilities ( +0.4% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) lead the early sector standings while the energy ( -0.3% ), financials ( -0.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.2% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.56% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.48.