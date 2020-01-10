VOXX International slides 5.6% due to weak margins

VOXX International (VOXX -5.6% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 15.1% Y/Y to $110.1M.

Segment revenues: Automotive Electronics of $30M (-33.5% Y/Y); Consumer Electronics of $79.9M (-4.8% Y/Y) & Biometrics essentially had net sales of $0.1M (-75% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall gross margin: Total gross declined 141 bps to 28.6%; Automotive Electronics declined 540 bps to 20.1%; Consumer Electronics increased 30 bps to 32.1% & Biometrics margin was (28.3)% compared to 80.5% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 350 bps to 5.5%.

Cash and equivalents of $32.2M; Total debt as of Nov. 30, 2019 was $8.4M & Total long-term debt was $7.2M.

During the Q3 2019, the Company repurchased 218,453 shares, for an aggregate cost of $1,057.

The Company sold its real property in Pulheim, Germany resulting in net proceeds of ~$9.5M after transactional costs and the repayment of the outstanding mortgage.

