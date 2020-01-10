Kadmon, BeyondSpring gain a bull as Nomura picks up coverage

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) rises 2.7% and Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) also gains 2.7% after Nomura Instinet initiates coverage of the two companies at Buy.

BeyondSpring is testing plinabulin in multiple Phase 2 and 3 studies; "we view the first of these in CIN (chemotherapy-induced neutropenia) to be the most near-term derisking event for BYSI," Nomura analyst Christopher Marai writes.

Studies may also show benefits beyond CIN, including as an anticancer agent and in immune oncology, he adds.

Sets BYSI price target at $34, implying a 111% rise in the next 12 months.

As for Kadmon, "we believe that KDMN's success in indications beyond cGVHD (chronic graft-vs-host disease) expected in 2020 will pave the way for a broader, and multi-blockbuster, opportunity for ROCK (Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase) inhibition across autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, analogous to JAK inhibitors and anti-TNF therapeutics," Marai writes.

Kadmon price target at $10, implying a 117% increase in the next 12 months.