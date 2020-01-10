GE slips as J.P. Morgan's Tusa sees defense business missing guidance
- General Electric (GE -0.5%) shares could be headed for their fourth straight declining day, as J.P. Morgan permabear Stephen Tusa reiterates his Underweight rating and $5 price target on the stock.
- GE's defense business appears to have underperformed relative to company guidance, Tusa says, contending the defense group needs to show 55% growth in Q4 to hit GE's guidance of $4.7B.
- "We struggle to find support for guidance that calls for such growth, especially in the context of flat revenue performance here since 2009, which ranks as worst in class vs. the major primes and other tiered suppliers," Tusa writes.
- "Further, we see limited supporting evidence for what is consistently highlighted by management as a key support for forward growth at GE Aviation, the most narrowly exposed supplier in the market, heavily weighted to commercial engines, and specifically, Boeing."