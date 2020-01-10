Simulations Plus up 7% post Q1 results beat

Simulations Plus (SLP +7.3% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 24.8% Y/Y to $9.4M, and net income increased by 34% Y/Y to $2.1M.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 110 bps to 71.9%.

Q1 operating margin improved by 123 bps to 28.9%.

SG&A expenses increased by 29.2% Y/Y to $3.51M; and as percentage of revenue 37.4% up by 130 bps.

R&D expenses were $526.35k down by 0.62%.

Company expects full-year growth in the 15%-20% range.

