Height trims odds for successful T-Mobile/Sprint deal

Height Capital has lowered its odds for a successful merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (S -1.2%) to 65%, though that still seems more confident than Cowen or UFP on the deal.
Analyst Chase White believes there's a 60% chance of success if the trial goes through to a verdict - which he sees as a virtually sure outcome.
The merger is "too much of a lightning rod" for Democrats to drop the case, he writes.
Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday, and White expects a verdict between late February and early March.
