Height trims odds for successful T-Mobile/Sprint deal

Height Capital has lowered its odds for a successful merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (S -1.2% ) to 65%, though that still seems more confident than Cowen or UFP on the deal.

Analyst Chase White believes there's a 60% chance of success if the trial goes through to a verdict - which he sees as a virtually sure outcome.

The merger is "too much of a lightning rod" for Democrats to drop the case, he writes.

Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday, and White expects a verdict between late February and early March.