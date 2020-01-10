U.S., EU may talk, China trade pact ready for signing next week: Kudlow

The U.S. and EU may discuss trade next week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Meanwhile, everything's set for the U.S. and China to sign their phase one trade agreement on Wednesday, he said.

The translation of the agreement has been authenticated; the fact sheet and translation will be released on Wednesday.

Kudlow said the agreement includes "a lot of market opening activity."

The Nasdaq rises 0.2% and the S&P 500 increases 0.1% . The Dow, up 0.1% , earlier touched an all-time high of 29,009.07.

