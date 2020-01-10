U.S., EU may talk, China trade pact ready for signing next week: Kudlow

The U.S. and EU may discuss trade next week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a Bloomberg TV interview.
Meanwhile, everything's set for the U.S. and China to sign their phase one trade agreement on Wednesday, he said.
The translation of the agreement has been authenticated; the fact sheet and translation will be released on Wednesday.
Kudlow said the agreement includes "a lot of market opening activity."
The Nasdaq rises 0.2% and the S&P 500 increases 0.1%. The Dow, up 0.1%, earlier touched an all-time high of 29,009.07.
Europe equity ETFs: VGK, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU, IEV
