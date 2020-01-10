AzurRx Bio up 33% ahead of MS1819-SD data

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX +32.7% ) is up on more than an 8x surge in volume in early trade ahead of its presentation of new data on lead candidate MS1819-SD on Monday, January 13, at 2020 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Pennington will present results from five cystic fibrosis patients who continue to experience clinical symptoms of fat malabsorption despite treatment with commercially available pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies.

MS1819-SD is an orally available recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.