KB Home slides 3.7% as analysts weigh in, KeyBanc cuts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) dips 3.7% as delays in home closings pressured Q4 revenue to below consensus estimate.

KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener cuts the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight, taking a more neutral stance on the homebuilders overall.

Says order growth was strong vs. year-ago, but modestly below seasonal order pace.

At Susquehanna, analyst Jack Micenko said the slight revenue miss most mostly due to mix, as average selling price came in lower than guidance.

JMP analyst Peter Martin boosts his price target on KB Home to $40 from $38; keeps Market Perform rating.

Martin sees tailwinds for KBH model as the company focuses on product at or below the median home price of a market; key strength was the company's sales pace and ability to raise prices in 65% of its communities.

Previously: KB Home slides 2.9% as Q4 revenue falls short of consensus (Jan. 9)