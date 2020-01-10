Akari Therapeutics up 10% on positive nomacopan data in PNH

Thinly traded nano cap Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +10.4% ) is up on more than a 6x surge in volume on the heels of interim data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CAPSTONE, evaluating Coversin (nomacopan) in complement inhibitor naïve, transfusion-dependent paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients, an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. and Europe.

All four participants who were transfusion-dependent at study entry who received nomacopan were transfusion independent for the first six months of therapy.

All four participants who were transfusion-dependent at study entry who received standard-of-care treatment remained transfusion-dependent.

No new safety signals were observed.

Additional data will be presented in June at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress in Frankfurt.