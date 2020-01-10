Franklin Covey reports strong margins for Q1
- Franklin Covey (FC -0.4%) reported Q1 sales growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $58.6M, driven by strong growth in both the Enterprise $45.8M (+9% Y/Y) and Education divisions $11.1M (+7% Y/Y).
- Company's subscription and related sales grew 21% Y/Y.
- Q1 Gross margin improved 340 bps to 71.7%; and loss from operation improved to $0.2M, compared to $0.7M a year ago.
- Adj. EBITDA margin increased 258 bps to 8.5%.
- SG&A expenses increased by 13.9% Y/Y to $39.4M; and as percentage of sales 35.8%.
- The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong with $32.8M of cash.
- At Nov. 30, 2019, the Company had $48.7M of deferred subscription revenue, a $7.2M or 18% increase Y/Y.
- Reaffirmed Outlook 2020: Adj. EBITDA in the range of $27-32M.
