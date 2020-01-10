AIG's Valic discloses payments for client referrals - WSJ

American International Group (AIG +0.5% ) unit Valic Financial Advisors recently disclosed that it makes payments to organizations for client referrals and endorsements.

The practice was highlighted in a Dec. 18 Wall Street Journal article about arrangements where teacher unions and other groups representing municipal employees and their affiliates get payments for endorsing investment products and services in retirement plans to their members.

Many of those endorsed products can carry high costs, which would leave the teachers or other municipal employees with smaller savings when they retire.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating sales and disclosure practices at Valic, including its dealings with school districts and retirement-plan participants at schools, the Journal had reported.

Valic submitted a document to the SEC on Dec. 13, saying it "may from time to time enter agreements with, and pay compensation to, organization" that "may be considered payments for client referrals and endorsements."

A Valic spokesman declined to comment on the new disclosure when contacted by the WSJ.

