Profound Medical up 12% on preliminary Q4 results, RadNet deal

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Profound Medical (OTCPK:PROF +11.8% ) is up on double volume, albeit on turnover of only 29K shares, on the heels of preliminary results for Q4 and 2019.

Revenue for the quarter and year should be ~$2.7M (+59%) and ~$5.4M (+108%), respectively, driven by the continued rollout of Sonalleve in China and additional uptake of TULSA-PRO.

In November 2019, the company submitted its U.S. application for a specific Medicare reimbursement code for TULSA-PRO.